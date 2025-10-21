Swan Global Investments LLC Has $451.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Swan Global Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $674.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $677.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

