Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Up 54.1% – Here’s Why

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) traded up 54.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.18. 13,039,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,287% from the average session volume of 297,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Up 54.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.29 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.58.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.