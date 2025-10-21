Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 133 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cigna Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 277.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,092,000 after buying an additional 46,140 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.89.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $307.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.87 and its 200-day moving average is $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

