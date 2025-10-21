iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $674.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $704.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

