23,000 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 7,750.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy by 25.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategy by 57.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,661,700. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 289,254 shares of company stock worth $26,372,670 and sold 65,000 shares worth $24,099,750. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $296.61 on Tuesday. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $204.91 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 3.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.16.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.