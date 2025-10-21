Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.54.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.3%

Cloudflare stock opened at $212.80 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.60 and a fifty-two week high of $230.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.87 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.36, for a total transaction of $557,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,615,479.76. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $11,184,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891.58. This represents a 99.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,270 shares of company stock worth $147,320,646 over the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

