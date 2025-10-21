Bogart Wealth LLC Has $144,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after purchasing an additional 425,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after buying an additional 833,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

