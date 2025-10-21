VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 109.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $208.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $214.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

