VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Invests $6.87 Million in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 82.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 25.1% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 20,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

