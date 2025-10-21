Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SCHX stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

