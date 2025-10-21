Clune & Associates LTD. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

