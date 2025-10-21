Bogart Wealth LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $176.21.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $283,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,289.28. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $3,742,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,563,056. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $7,594,590 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

