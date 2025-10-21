WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Bought by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 105,106 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,333,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 336,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7%

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.05. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $118.10. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

