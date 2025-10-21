LGT Financial Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 3.3%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,238.56 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $744.26 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,213.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,339.81.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

