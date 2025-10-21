Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,205 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

