Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $407.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $410.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.54 and its 200 day moving average is $361.91.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.