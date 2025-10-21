LGT Financial Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $1,039,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $3,349,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.85.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $262.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.13 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.33, for a total transaction of $231,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,688.33. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Read More
