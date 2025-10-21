Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after buying an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after buying an additional 512,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after buying an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after buying an additional 909,386 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

