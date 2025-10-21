Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 5,227 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,643 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $366,959,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,537 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $224,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $830,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

