Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TOL opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,501.28. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

