VCI Wealth Management LLC Has $791,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,900,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Dominion Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 24,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.52.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

