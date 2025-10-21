Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. National Pension Service increased its stake in DaVita by 74.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

DaVita Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:DVA opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day moving average of $138.05. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.93 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

