Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.84.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

