VCI Wealth Management LLC Has $26.59 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 9.3% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $26,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 195,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 36.9% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.6%

IAU opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

