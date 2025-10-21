Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,608,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $252.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

