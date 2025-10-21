Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Position in American Express Company $AXP

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.7% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 518,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $165,321,000 after purchasing an additional 78,058 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 903.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $350.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.47.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

