Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $25,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.43.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $70,485,307.38. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,621.92 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,539.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,688.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.