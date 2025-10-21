Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,006 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.19% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $120.81 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The firm had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.15.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,334. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,520. This represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,255 shares of company stock worth $16,606,864 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

