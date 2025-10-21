iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Stock Holdings Raised by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

