Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,596 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $176,000. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

