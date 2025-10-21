Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $204.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $206.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

