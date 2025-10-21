Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,343,000 after purchasing an additional 207,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,736 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 446,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 169,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 338,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GSST opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

