Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 319,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $15,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $433.18 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $439.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.33.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $438.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.19.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

