Masco Corporation $MAS Stock Holdings Lifted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 22.1% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 107.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $16,173,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Masco by 26.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 32.4% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

