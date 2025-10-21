3,748 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in HSBC by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,687,000 after buying an additional 1,024,780 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in HSBC by 729.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,280,000 after buying an additional 341,187 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,430,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HSBC by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,155,000 after buying an additional 164,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HSBC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,002,000 after buying an additional 91,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.3%

HSBC opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $72.21.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.21%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

