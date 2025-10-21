Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,262 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 368,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.