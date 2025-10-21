15,740 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH Acquired by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

