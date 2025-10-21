iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Shares Sold by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.3% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $157.01.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.