Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $853.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,038 shares of company stock valued at $14,869,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.