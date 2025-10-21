Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,567,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 403,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after buying an additional 67,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 396,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,327,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,384,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,775.30. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0%

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $176.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.32. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

