Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $283.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.62 and a one year high of $329.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.91 and its 200-day moving average is $302.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

