Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 9,993 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.