Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $189.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.12 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

