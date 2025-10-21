Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $472.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $476.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

