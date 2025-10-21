IMG Wealth Management Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Position in Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 4,785.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,930 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,368,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,342 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,972,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 418,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plug Power by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,236,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 1,275,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,878,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 412,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a $4.40 target price on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $1.10 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. Plug Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%.The company had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

