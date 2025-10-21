IMG Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in GE Aerospace $GE

IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $303.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $321.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.17. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.31.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

