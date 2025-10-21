Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,393 Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQMG

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SFM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,562,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQMG stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $42.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

