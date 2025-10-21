IMG Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 3.0% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $68.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

