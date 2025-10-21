Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.67.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $740.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $750.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $692.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

