IMG Wealth Management Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PM stock opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.92. The company has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

